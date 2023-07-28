Todd and Julie Chrisley are not having a good time in prison -- and their new lawyer plans to appeal, claiming his clients' "celebrity status" is affecting their treatment behind bars.

Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Surgent, who has newly joined the Chrisleys' defense team, told ET on Friday that "the living conditions are horrendous at both of their facilities."

Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction.

According to Surgent, Todd has told him that, at his facility, the plumbing is bad, there is no air conditioning and he fears the possibility of mold growing.

Todd also told Surgent that he hasn’t been receiving any mail, and believes someone snapped a picture of him while he was sleeping.

"While they aren't asking for special treatment, they have found that the administration at both of their facilities aren't handling things properly because of their celebrity status," the attorney added. "We are hearing that sex, drugs and cell phones are making their way into these institutions."

Surgent said he plans to submit an application to the court, requesting home confinement for Todd and Julie, as well as a reduction of sentence.

The attorney's claims align with those made by the Chrisleys' son, Chase Chrisley, when he joined sister Savannah Chrisley on a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, and opened up about how he recently visited his dad in prison.

"It's a nightmare," Chase said.

"They both have no air conditioning," Chase claimed. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning."

Savannah claimed that their mom "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, around her bed."

"I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase said, acknowledging how many people don't seem to have sympathy for those who have been incarcerated until they are faced with a loved one in the same situation.

"At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them," Chase said. "[People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."

