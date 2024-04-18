The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are almost here, and ET has an exclusive look at some of the nominees!

The ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7, honors the best in daytime TV, including talk shows, soap operas, travel and culinary programs and more.

A 2023 Daytime Emmy winner, Entertainment Tonight is exclusively announcing the nominations for two categories: Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress.

And the nominees are...

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro — The View

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa — Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood — The Talk

Tamron Hall — Tamron Hall

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali — Days of Our Lives

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane — General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan — The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan — The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers — The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves — General Hospital

Clarkson is the reigning Emmy winner in the Daytime Host category -- having won the category for four years running -- however, Hall, Ripa and, The View and The Talk are all previous winners as well.

As for the actresses, the nominations mark multiple nods in the category for many -- including a whopping 10th career nod for Stafford and ninth for Hughes. Additionally, Braun was previously nominated in 2004 for her work on General Hospital, Lang has two nods for The Bold and the Beautiful, and Watros won the category in 1998 for Guiding Light before returning to the Emmys in 2022 for General Hospital. Noelle is the only first-time nominee.

At last year's Daytime Emmys, Entertainment Tonight came out victorious once again in the Outstanding Entertainment News category, nabbing its eighth Daytime Emmy trophy.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: