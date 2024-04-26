Kim Kardashian made another trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this week! The 43-year-old reality star continued her work with criminal justice reform on Thursday, meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during Second Chance Month.

Kim visited with four formerly incarcerated individuals who had been pardoned under the Biden Administration this week.

Sitting beside Harris, Kim reflected on her 2018 trip to the White House, saying, "I didn't know a whole lot, and I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help."

She addressed the recently pardoned individuals, saying, "I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today. And I think it's so important to share them and amplify them. Because I think there's so many people in your position that can use the inspiration."

Kim took to her Instagram account to share some personal pics from her historic visit, including a peace sign selfie with the White House in the background.

"Can't wait to share all about the second chances the event at the White House. Thank you Madame Vice President."

To date President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 122 individuals and granted pardons to 20 people who committed non-violent drug offenses.

Kim has made it clear that she doesn't align herself with a particular political party or administration. After working with former President Donald Trump on prison reform in in 2018 and 2020, Kim admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week that she and Trump, who has maintained a friendship with Kim's ex, Kanye West, aren't as close anymore.

"I don't think he likes me very much. But I'm OK," she shared, laughing. "I think he did a lot of stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, the First Step Act, and that's what I'll focus on."

Kim first helped to free Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother in prison for non-violent drug-related crimes, in 2018. She has since continued to work in criminal justice reform, studying to become a licensed lawyer.

Kim hasn't allowed recent headlines and online chatter to keep her out of the public eye. After Taylor Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, last week, fans speculated that the diss track "thanK you aIMee" was a direct barb at the SKIMs founder.

Kim hasn't directly addressed the new music and according to a source, is ready to move on.

"Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago," a source recently told ET.

The source adds, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

