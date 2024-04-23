This after-school job sounds like a prayer answered for a Madonna fan!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and older sister Kourtney Kardashian had quite the unforgettable task of walking Madonna's dog when they were kids. Kim told host Jimmy Kimmel that her family was neighbors with Madonna when she was around seven years old, so the sisters would walk the "Material Girl" star's pet after school. As for compensation, the pop icon did not pay in cash, but in jewelry.

"She was transitioning out of, like, the '80s neon phase," the mom of four recalled, "so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoe box of all these, like, neon bracelets."

Kim noted the accessories were a hit at school and they didn't waste the opportunity to note who gifted them the bracelets.

The reality star noted her and Madonna's paths have continued to cross over the years, as she witnessed the world-famous singer film her "Cherish" music video on the beach and later ended up being her neighbor again as an adult. One time, she even ran into Madonna as they were both trick-or-treating with their kids -- and wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Of course, the sisters have come a long way from their dog-walking days. Kourtney recently celebrated her 45th birthday as a new mom of four after giving birth to son Rocky -- her first child with husband Travis Barker -- in November 2023. She is also mom to daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign from her previous relationship with Scott Disick while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time," a source recently told ET. "She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone. Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

As Travis wrote to his other half on her special day, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥."

