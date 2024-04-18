Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in newborn heaven with their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, and it looks like the joy is family-wide.

A source tells ET that the couple -- who legally married in May 2022 after an unofficial Las Vegas wedding -- are on cloud nine and are soaking up this time together with Rocky, who was born back in November. Fans will remember she gleefully announced her pregnancy at one of Travis' Blink-182 concerts.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shares. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis, 48 shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also still has contact with his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian announces she's pregnant at Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert - YouTube

As for how things are going between the eldest Kardashian sister and the 40-year-old father of Mason, Penelope and Reign, the source says the former couple is working to keep their three children their main priority as they navigate their separate lives.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the source tells ET.

Since officially calling things off back in 2015 after more than 10 years of on-and-off dating, Disick has been linked to numerous high-profile partners of his own, including Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson and the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick Instagram Story wishing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, a happy birthday - Scott Disick/Instagram Stories

Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis -- which she is intent on prioritizing," the source says.

"Kourtney and Travis are still carving out special time for each other as well as for themselves. They know how important that is for any relationship and both of them make a conscientious effort," the source adds.

The insight comes the same day that Kourtney celebrates her 45th birthday, which did not go unrecognized by her hubby of two years. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet pic of them on a vacay to Turks and Caicos along with a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," Travis captioned the carousel of photos. "I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥."

In January, a source told ET that the Poosh founder is feeling content and excited by this new chapter of her life and getting to enjoy being a mom of four after welcoming a new baby with Travis.

"Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," the source said. "Kourtney's family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They've been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

RELATED CONTENT: