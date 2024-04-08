Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it real while posting bikini pics on vacation! The 44-year-old reality star, who welcomed her fourth child in November with husband Travis Barker, is currently enjoying a family vacation with her famous sisters in Turks and Caicos.

But after posting a few bikini pics of herself in the crystal blue water, the Poosh founder is getting candid about her postpartum journey and sharing a message to fellow mothers.

"Dear new mommies," she began on her Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney noted that breastfeeding moms have even more to handle when it comes to their changing bodies.

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," she wrote.

She concluded her message telling other mothers, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

Kourtney Kardashian's message to postpartum mothers - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen in November. She already shares three children with ex Scott Disick -- Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

This isn't the first time she's opened up about self acceptance amid her postpartum journey. In December, the mother of four rocked a fur coat to her family's Christmas Eve bash, writing on Instagram, "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄."

And while her vacation message to new moms was serious, Kourt also had some fun teasing her sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian teases Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on vacation. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She reposted a photo of Kim Kardashian with their sister, Khloé Kardashian, laying out in the sand on the beach. She wrote, "I love taking pics with my sisters!"

She also captioned her initial bikini pics, "My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it's gone," a direct reference to one of Kim's more iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments where she burst into tears upon losing her accessory.

Mom Kris Jenner commented on Kourtney's post, writing, "Kourtney there are people that are dying," referencing Kourtney's hilarious response to Kim's predicament.

Kourtney's been on the road a lot in recent months, taking baby Rocky on tour with Travis' band, Blink-182.

"Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together," a source previously told ET. "Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

