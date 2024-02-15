No one celebrates a holiday better than a Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian is all about getting loved up with her husband, Travis Barker, for Valentine's Day.

The 44-year-old reality star, who welcomed her son, Rocky, with Travis back in November, enjoyed showing off her love with the Blink-182 drummer in a Valentine's Day post he shared on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful wife 🖤," Travis captioned a series of pics with his main squeeze.

In one shot, a bikini-clad Kourt leapt into Travis' arms as he grabbed her booty. The pair also shares a kiss and a glimpse of their rose petal-covered bed. In another pic, Kourtney snaps a lingerie-clad mirror selfie.

The mother of four shows off her stunning hourglass figure in the red, feathered look, embracing her curves. Fans took to the comments section to praise the Poosh founder.

"Damn Kourtney you’re looking better than ever," one person wrote.

"That amazing body! No filters! I love it," another added.

"I love her because she posts her real body which is beautiful and better than any photoshopped pencil body," another commenter wrote.

Kourtney also commented on the post, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day husband of my dreams ❤"

Kourtney has been candid about her postpartum life after welcoming Rocky. She has slowly returned to working out again, and happily modified her wardrobe to match her new look.

Back in December, she rocked a fur coat to her family's famous Christmas Eve bash, writing on Instagram, "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄."

Kourtney also recently shared that she and Travis initially conceived their son, Rocky, on a trip to Utah on Feb. 13, 2023, posting photos from the romantic getaway.

"One year ago today ❤️," Kourtney captioned the pics.

"We made baby Rocky 🖤," Travis commented.

