Last year's Valentine's Day was unforgettable for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as they disclosed a heartwarming revelation on Wednesday.

The power couple took to Instagram to unveil that their 3-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, was conceived during a romantic retreat to the lavish Amangiri resort in Utah on Feb. 14, 2023.

In a series of snapshots from their getaway, Kourtney, 44, captioned, "One year ago today ❤️." Travis, 48, chimed in the comments section, adding, "We made baby Rocky 🖤."

Rocky, the first child born to Kourtney and Travis, entered the world in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2023. The throwback photos showcased Kourtney donning a striking red bikini and cream robe, while other images captured the couple relishing moments together in a hot tub. The post also included a picturesque scene of a red rose against a snowy landscape and a crackling log fire.

The Kardashians star, currently in Australia with her children while Travis tours with Blink-182, has been gearing up for Valentine's Day with her brood since early February.

Over the weekend, the mother of four shared an Instagram post flaunting six heart-shaped cakes adorned with the names of her and Travis' children.

The red, white and pink confections featured icing inscriptions for Kourtney's offspring -- Penelope, 11, Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick -- alongside Travis' daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Notably absent was a cake dedicated to baby Rocky.

Among the carousel of photos, Kourtney showcased herself in fluffy red heels and white fishnet socks, along with a playful snapshot of her and Travis sporting matching red onesies while sipping from wine glasses. Her manicure, detailed with hearts, also made an appearance in the captivating imagery.

Prior to this, Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian, had commenced Valentine's Day festivities at the beginning of the month by hosting a bash for their daughters. The celebration featured heart-shaped cookies, a colossal red tent, and cupid-themed beverages.

While Kourtney cherishes being a mother to daughters Penelope, Kim, 43, shares North West, 10, and Chicago West, 6, with her former husband, Kanye West.

Earlier this month, Travis' son, Landon Barker, hit the red carpet at Spotify's Best New Artist Party and spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about being a big brother to Rocky.

When asked about his family, particularly his newborn brother, Landon opened up about the unique experience. "It's been amazing, it's been great," he said of Kourtney and Travis' baby.

When probed about whether he has held the newborn yet, Landon hesitated, mouthing a "no" and shaking his head. "OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," Landon confessed, shedding light on his apprehension.

Despite his fear, Landon expressed genuine affection for his baby brother and shared a delightful detail about Rocky's latest milestone. "He talks a little bit," Landon proudly revealed, showcasing the joy that the new addition brings to the blended family.

Reflecting on his father's role as a dad to Rocky, Landon shared his sentiments. "It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them," he said, expressing his happiness.

