Penelope Disick gave her baby brother, Rocky Thirteen Barker, a special gift before he ever left the hospital. Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed Rocky in November.

And in a new blog post for her wellness and lifestyle site, Poosh, Kourtney opens up about what she packed in her hospital bag when preparing to deliver her fourth child this past fall. Kourtney notes that she had a special outfit for her little guy to go home from the hospital in.

"P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest," Kourtney shared of her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney doesn't reveal the exact outfit Penelope selected, but does share her approach to preparing baby clothes for Rocky.

"I’m a little crazy and cut each tag out of every outfit for baby’s comfort," she says, noting that she used a seam ripper to take out the tags so as not to irritate her newborn's skin.

Kourtney also talks about her own postpartum comfort, specifically the disposable underwear moms use immediately after giving birth.

"The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black," Kourtney explains. "Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it — without sacrificing comfort."

She also shares that she brought matching SKIMs pajamas from sister Kim Kardashian's brand for her and Travis to wear in the hospital.

In addition to Penelope and Rocky, Kourtney is also mom to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with Scott. Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also cares for his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

"Kourtney is beyond elated since welcoming Rocky. Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," a source recently told ET of the pair's blended family. "Kourtney’s family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They’ve been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

Travis has seamlessly transitioned into his role as a father once again, with the source telling ET, "Travis has always been a great dad, which is one of the reasons Kourtney was so drawn to him at the beginning of their relationship, and seeing him in this role again in a different way has been very special. They’re doing great as a couple and continuing to be there for each other in this new chapter."

