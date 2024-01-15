The 2023 Emmys doubled as a special night out for a famous mom and dad!

That mom and dad is none other than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who stepped out together at the 2023 Emmys on Monday night in Los Angeles. The star-studded event -- and TV's biggest night -- marked their first public appearance together since welcoming their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, on Nov. 1.

The proud parents came dressed to impress in coordinating black tuxedos and sunglasses, Kourtney layering her jacket over a black bra and accessorizing also with black gloves. As for Travis, he opted to pair his suit with a more classic button-down shirt and bow tie.

The couple was not without their signature red carpet PDA as they held hands, locked lips, and boldly showed tongue in front of the cameras. A source previously told ET, "Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Blink-182 drummer is set to perform with host Anthony Anderson during the actor's opening musical number.

For more celebrity couples on the 2023 Emmys red carpet, check out ET's gallery below!

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

RELATED CONTENT: