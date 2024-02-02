Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, hit the red carpet at Spotify's Best New Artist Party on Thursday, and spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about his music and being a big brother to Travis and Kourtney Kardashian's son, Rocky.

As the evening unfolded, Landon shared updates on his burgeoning music career, expressing excitement about what lies ahead.

"It's just the beginning. I have more singles coming out this year, and I'm just so excited to share so much. I feel like the biggest part of being a musician is people going back in 10 years, and looking at my evolution. That's what I'm shooting for -- just keep on releasing stuff I'm proud of at the end of the day," Landon explained with enthusiasm.

While he is the son of a renowned musician, Landon has forged his own path in the industry, determined to make a name for himself. The young artist looks forward to creating a musical legacy that people can reflect on over time.

When asked about his family, particularly his newborn brother Rocky, Landon opened up about the unique experience. "It's been amazing, it's been great," he said of Kourtney and Travis' baby, who they welcomed in November.

When probed about whether he has held the baby yet, Landon hesitated, mouthing a 'no' and shaking his head. "OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," Landon confessed, shedding light on his apprehension.

Despite his fear, Landon expressed genuine affection for his baby brother and shared a delightful detail about Rocky's latest milestone. "He talks a little bit," Landon proudly revealed, showcasing the joy that the new addition brings to the blended family.

Reflecting on his father's role as a dad to Rocky, Landon shared his sentiments. "It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them," he said, expressing his happiness.

Kourtney, 44, is also mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while 48-year-old Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also cares for his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

