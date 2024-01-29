Kourtney Kardashian Cradles Newborn Son Rocky in Rare New Photo

It's Rocky's world and we're just living in it! Kourtney Kardashian is loving quality time with her infant son, Rocky Thirteen. The mother of four welcomed her little guy with husband, Travis Barker, back in November, but has only shared a few photos of him to date.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old reality star posted a picture of herself in a white robe, cradling little Rocky in a matching fuzzy white look. While his face is turned away from the camera, Rocky's toes are visible and pointing right at his mom.

Kourtney captioned the photo, "Blisssss."

Her momager, Kris Jenner, commented, "Heaven sent 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼."

The image was shot by celebrity photographer Julia, who also snapped pictures at Kourtney's courthouse wedding to Travis in 2022.

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while 48-year-old Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also cares for his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

"Kourtney is beyond elated since welcoming Rocky. Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," a source recently told ET of the pair's blended family. "Kourtney’s family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They’ve been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

Travis has seamlessly transitioned into his role as a father once again, with the source telling ET, "Travis has always been a great dad, which is one of the reasons Kourtney was so drawn to him at the beginning of their relationship, and seeing him in this role again in a different way has been very special. They’re doing great as a couple and continuing to be there for each other in this new chapter."

