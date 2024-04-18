It's Kourtney Kardashian's first birthday as a mom of four, and she's getting a lot of love from her family and loved ones!

While the Poosh founder celebrates her 45th birthday with a sunny escape in Turks and Caicos that she chronicled on her Instagram page, her husband, Travis Barker, penned a heartfelt message to her that he shared to his Instagram page along with several intimate photos of her.

The Blink-182 drummer featured photos of Kourtney cuddling their son, Rocky Thirteen, in bed, another snapshot of her having fallen asleep in the middle of completing a crossword puzzle, and a shot of the reality star using the bathroom as she smirks into the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," Barker captioned the carousel of photos. "I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥"

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner, shared another photo carousel for her eldest daughter's birthday, featuring photos of Kourtney from childhood onward.

"Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash!!!!!! What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can't believe you are 45!!!" Kris, 68, captioned the Instagram post. "It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5 year old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate."

"Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have," she continued. "You are a kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure ❤️🙏🏼."

Replying the sweet birthday message, Kourtney wrote: "I love you mommy! ❤ time is flying so fastttttt! So grateful for every memory with you."

Kim Kardashian, the middle Kardashian sister, shared a photo of her with Kourtney and their younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, smiling into the camera while sporting bikinis on the beach.

"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There's no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all," the SKIMS founder, 43, captioned the photo post. "Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side."

"I love you and I can't wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up," she continued. "Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!"

Khloé also shared a sweet tribute to her older sister on her Instagram page, sharing a gallery of images featuring the two of them.

"Happy birthday to my Jane @kourtneykardash, my sugarplum fairy, my teeny tiny box of treats you are. Towanda for life." the youngest Kardashian sister wrote. "You deserve every ounce of happiness, love and blessings that you receive! You deserve only greatness in this world! You are such a special soul. The rarest of the rare. I miss you right when I leave you!"

She added, "I am so happy for the love and life that you have found. I hope you know every single day just how i adore you and how I can't live without you. You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this world. What would I do without you? I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared and share I'll crave forever. There's something about you and I... We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It's hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond."

"Nothing can break you and I. My wish is that you continue to sparkle and radiate love and happiness. I pray that the magic in you only gets stronger and the fire of life I see in you never ever dims," Khloé concluded her message to Kourtney. "Together forever and even afterwards 🤍 Suzanne"

As for Kourtney herself, the reality star shared a post to her Instagram page highlighting the series of cakes that have been shared on her birthday trip with friends and family.

Kourtney captioned the post "mood 🎈," with the first photo showing her laughing on a yacht alongside a large cake with a glittery cake topper that reads 'Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At.' The topper refers to the viral insult lobbed at Kourtney by Kim, who previously called her older sister "the least exciting to look at" during an episode of their former reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The other cakes read "Aries Baby" and "Just Living Life," a saying Kourtney often uses on the family's Hulu show.

It's a fitting celebration for Kourtney whose had an exciting several months: the reality star welcomed her and Travis' bundle of joy on Nov. 1. The baby boy joins Travis' children -- son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya -- as well as Kourtney's three kids, whom she shares with ex-Scott Disick -- sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11.

A source told ET back in January that Kourt "is beyond elated since welcoming Rocky."

"Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," the source said of the pair's blended family. "Kourtney’s family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They’ve been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

The source also said that Travis seamlessly transitioned into his role as a father once again, sharing, "Travis has always been a great dad, which is one of the reasons Kourtney was so drawn to him at the beginning of their relationship, and seeing him in this role again in a different way has been very special. They're doing great as a couple and continuing to be there for each other in this new chapter."