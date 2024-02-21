Kourtney Kardashian is remembering her father, Robert Kardashian, on what would've been his 80th birthday.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Lemme founder shared a heartfelt tribute to her late dad on Instagram. Alongside two childhood photos of her and the famed lawyer, Kourtney wrote, "My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time."

She continued: "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."

Kourtney's loved ones left messages of support in the comments section, with her husband, Travis Barker, writing, "Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad ❤️ He’s your guardian angel 🙏🏼."

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, also replied, commenting, "The best Daddy there ever was ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Robert was born on Feb. 22, 1944. He died at age 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He gained infamy for acting as a volunteer assistant to his friend, O.J. Simpson, as he was put on trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Robert and O.J. met while studying at the University of Southern California and the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner acted as Robert's best man during his wedding to Kris.

Robert and Kris were married from July 1978 to March 1991. Together, they welcomed four children: daughters Kourtney, Kim, 43, Khloé, 39, and son Rob, 36.

Kourtney is currently in Australia with Travis while he tours with Blink-182 for their One More Time Tour, and she's been documenting their travels on Instagram. In fact, just two days ago, she posted photos of her backstage with her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, 9-year-old son Reign Disick, and newborn son Rocky Barker.

Kourtney shares Penelope, Reign, and 14-year-old son Mason with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, she welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis in November 2023.

