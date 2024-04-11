Kourtney Kardashian Says She 'Pounded a Glass' of Her Own Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian put the old saying "milk does a body good" to use this week when her body recently felt run down.

The 44-year-old reality star shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday night, where she gave a thumbs up using a "crazy" filter and revealed she "pounded a glass of breast milk" because she felt sick.

Earlier this week, Kourtney was on a family vacation with her famous sisters in Turks and Caicos.

Kourtney Kardashian shares she drank her breast milk on Instagram - Instagram

But after posting a few bikini pics of herself in the crystal blue water, the Poosh founder got candid about her postpartum journey and shared a message to fellow mothers.

"Dear new mommies," she began on her Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney Kardashian shares a message to mom's about body image - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney noted that breastfeeding moms have even more to handle when it comes to their changing bodies.

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," she wrote.

She concluded her message by telling other mothers, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

On Nov. 1, Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker. Kourtney is already mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while 48-year-old Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also cares for his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

"Kourtney is beyond elated since welcoming Rocky. Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," a source told ET in January of the pair's blended family. "Kourtney’s family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They’ve been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

Travis has seamlessly transitioned into his role as a father once again, with the source telling ET, "Travis has always been a great dad, which is one of the reasons Kourtney was so drawn to him at the beginning of their relationship, and seeing him in this role again in a different way has been very special. They’re doing great as a couple and continuing to be there for each other in this new chapter."

The proud parents made their first public appearance together since welcoming Rocky at the 2023 Emmys held in Los Angeles in January. The star-studded event marked TV's biggest night and showcased the couple's undeniable chemistry.

RELATED CONTENT: