Kourtney Kardashian Barker is the first one to publicly call out her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, but in the case of Kim's recent birthday tribute to her, the mother of four is telling the internet to stand down.

On Thursday, Kim posted a sweet sister pic from the family's recent spring break trip to Turks and Caicos. In the photo, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney are all wearing matching black bikinis and smiling in front of a turquoise water backdrop.

"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all," Kim wrote.

Noting that they spent their lives sharing "a room and friends and cars and our lives," the SKIMS founder gushed, "I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!"

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey at a Private Residence on Nov. 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for VIOLET GREY

Kourt loved the post, commenting, "This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼"

However, many in the comments section felt that Kim was intentionally shading her sister in the birthday post.

"Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt. 🙄" one commenter wrote.

"Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding," another person commented.

"me when it’s my sisters birthday but i’m really mad at her for taking my shirt without asking," one commenter wrote.

But Kourtney was having none of it.

The Poosh founder replied to one commenter who wrote, "Now you know she's not going to like this photo… lol it's her bday Kim.. lol."

"I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy," Kourtney replied as seen in screen grabs.

It appears the comment has since been deleted or removed.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

However, Kourtney also reposted Kim's tribute to her Instagram Stories, doubling down, writing, "I love this picture of us and every memory from this trip!"

Kourtney has been candid about her postpartum journey after welcoming son Rocky Thirteen with her husband, Travis Barker, back in November 2023.

While on the spring break trip, Kourt posted her own bikini pics of herself in the water and took the time to share a message with fellow new moms about the "unrealistic" pressure to bounce back.

"Dear new mommies," she began on her Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney noted that breastfeeding moms have even more to handle when it comes to their changing bodies.

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," she wrote.

She concluded her message telling other mothers, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

As Kourtney rings in her 45th birthday, a source recently told ET that the reality star is doing better than ever.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis, 48 shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also still has contact with his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the source told ET.

RELATED CONTENT: