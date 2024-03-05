Rocco Ritchie and girlfriend Olivia Monjardin enjoyed a date night at the movies on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old son of Madonna and director Guy Ritchie made his red carpet debut with his lady love while the pair stepped out to attend the premiere screening of his father's new TV series The Gentlemen at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Rocco rocked a classic charcoal gray suit with a white button-down shirt and a patterned tie, giving him a distinguished look that was perfectly on theme for the premiere of the British gangster crime series.

Meanwhile, Monjardin stunned in a gorgeous black gown, which she paired with a black blazer and a black leather clutch.

The largely private couple were first romantically linked last fall. The Daily Mail then obtained photos of the couple in Milan in November, where they were all smiles as they strolled through the streets.

Prior to Tuesday's premiere, Rocco and Olivia posed for photos while attending the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on Mar. 2.

Rocco and Olivia's appearance at the premiere came one day after his famous mom opened up about her serious health scare last year, and being in a medically induced coma, while onstage during the first of her five sold-out Celebration World Tour shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

The 65-year-old "Like a Virgin" performer opened up about the hospitalization that led to the cancellation of the initial North American leg of her Celebration tour. Madonna's health setback was due to a bacterial infection, and her hospital stay included a 48-hour medically induced coma.

During Monday night's show, Madonna thanked the doctor and medical personnel who were in the audience who helped her during and after the days she spent in an induced coma.

Per Variety, the singer admitted that the experience was "pretty scary," and she shared that her assistant told her, "The first word I said was 'No.' And I'm pretty sure that God was saying to me, 'Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?' And I said, 'No. No.'" She added one more for emphasis: "No!"

