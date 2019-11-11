Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie just honored their veteran dads in the coolest way.

The pair teamed up to recreate a photo taken of their fathers, who served alongside each other in the British Army. Ritchie shared the photo to his Instagram on Sunday, revealing that Rory Gibb, a production assistant on The Gentleman, also posed alongside the pair in the place of his grandfather.

"This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad -- Captain John Ritchie -- and Hugh Grant’s dad -- Captain James Grant -- were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders," Ritchie wrote in his caption. "The second picture -- taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image."

"We'd discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our Production Assistant on the film‘s grandad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance," he added.

The director concluded his post, "The third image is of my dad and grandad. My granddad, Major Stewart Ritchie, died in 1940 in France in WW2. Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in defence and service of others. #RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday."

The Gentleman, directed by Ritchie and starring Grant, Matthew MccONaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and more, hits theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

See how other stars are honoring Remembrance Day and Veterans Day in the video below.

