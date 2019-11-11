Veterans Day has arrived and celebs everywhere are taking a moment to show their support and appreciation for men and women in uniform.

Among them is Reese Witherspoon, who posted a lengthy message to members of the armed services, explaining her personal connection to their life of service.

"The greatest thank you to each and every brave man and woman who has served our country," she wrote. "I deeply appreciate everything you have sacrificed to keep us all safe. Happy Veterans Day. 🇺🇸"

"As a little girl, I grew up on US Military bases around the world," she continued. "Today, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the military families out there who are making huge sacrifices for our country. I am grateful for you all. ❤️ 🇺🇸"

Fellow Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey also honored the troops with a photo of himself posing with servicemen and women in camouflage fatigues while standing in front of the American flag, writing alongside, "look up #thankyouforyourservice."

Christ Pratt found a deeply personal way to share his support for veterans and armed service members. The leading man shared a photo of his old brother, Cully, who's serving in the Army, along with a touching message.

"My brother didn't join the army because he wanted to be Rambo. He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard nosed kid who couldn't afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town," Pratt wrote. "We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen. It's made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day."

Other celebs took a moment to celebrate the lives of previous generations who served their country, like Mandy Moore, who posted a black-and-white photo of her grandfather when he was in the Army.

"A huge debt of gratitude to all of the men and women who have served our country with honor and distinction and protected our freedoms, including my grandfather, Julian Friedman (Army/Air Corp) pictured here with my Grandma, Eileen (who was in the Women's Royal Navy in England). #veteransday," she captioned the post.

Director Guy Ritchie and longtime friend Hugh Grant found an especially touching way to honor their fathers on Remembrance Day -- by recreating a photo their ancestors took together when they were stationed overseas.

"This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad - Captain John Ritchie - and Hugh Grant's dad -Captain James Grant - were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders," Ritchie wrote beside two images. "The second picture - taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image. We'd discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our Production Assistant on the film's grandad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance… Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in [defense] and service of others."

See more of Hollywood's tributes to veterans and armed service members below:

Thank you to the brave men and women who risk it all #VeteransDaypic.twitter.com/sADAn82RfN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 11, 2019

Sending a heartfelt thank you to all the veterans – past, present, and future – who bravely served our country, including my dad Lieutenant Gary Seacrest and grandpa Major General Henry Gene Skeen. We are forever grateful for your service and sacrifice. #VeteransDaypic.twitter.com/7COnDwnt2P — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 11, 2019

We are so thankful that this group of Vietnam veterans spent their morning with us. Thank you to all of those who served 🇺🇸🇨🇦#VeteransDay#RemembranceDaypic.twitter.com/QjbO6uw6a4 — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) November 11, 2019

