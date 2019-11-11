News

Happy Veterans Day! Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pratt and More Honor the Troops

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Matthew McConaughey
Veterans Day has arrived and celebs everywhere are taking a moment to show their support and appreciation for men and women in uniform.

Among them is Reese Witherspoon, who posted a lengthy message to members of the armed services, explaining her personal connection to their life of service.

"The greatest thank you to each and every brave man and woman who has served our country," she wrote. "I deeply appreciate everything you have sacrificed to keep us all safe. Happy Veterans Day. 🇺🇸"

"As a little girl, I grew up on US Military bases around the world," she continued. "Today, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the military families out there who are making huge sacrifices for our country. I am grateful for you all. ❤️ 🇺🇸"

Fellow Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey also honored the troops with a photo of himself posing with servicemen and women in camouflage fatigues while standing in front of the American flag, writing alongside, "look up #thankyouforyourservice."

look up #thankyouforyourservice

Christ Pratt found a deeply personal way to share his support for veterans and armed service members. The leading man shared a photo of his old brother, Cully, who's serving in the Army, along with a touching message.

"My brother didn't join the army because he wanted to be Rambo. He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard nosed kid who couldn't afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town," Pratt wrote. "We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen. It's made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day."

This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them- picking them up off the floor in his room. 🤷🏼‍♂️ What can I say? He knew how to match and I liked the smell. One day his friends started to notice and he kindly urged me to wear my own clothes. He is a good big brother. He’s always led with love. Growing up we wrestled for hours every day and smashed every bit of furniture in the house but never actually fought. He taught me everything. He put up with me and my incessant hyperactivity and forced his friends to do the same. I say all this to point out that he’s a real person. And the more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts- the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding. My brother didn’t join the army because he wanted to be Rambo. He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard nosed kid who couldn’t afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town and probably wanted his own clothes. We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen. It’s made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day. So celebrate a veteran today. Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey, Ryan and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished for hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras. To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you! 🙏♥️🇺🇸

Other celebs took a moment to celebrate the lives of previous generations who served their country, like Mandy Moore, who posted a black-and-white photo of her grandfather when he was in the Army.

"A huge debt of gratitude to all of the men and women who have served our country with honor and distinction and protected our freedoms, including my grandfather, Julian Friedman (Army/Air Corp) pictured here with my Grandma, Eileen (who was in the Women's Royal Navy in England). #veteransday," she captioned the post.

Director Guy Ritchie and longtime friend Hugh Grant found an especially touching way to honor their fathers on Remembrance Day -- by recreating a photo their ancestors took together when they were stationed overseas.

"This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad - Captain John Ritchie - and Hugh Grant's dad -Captain James Grant - were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders," Ritchie wrote beside two images. "The second picture - taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image. We'd discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our Production Assistant on the film's grandad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance… Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in [defense] and service of others."

This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad — Captain John Ritchie — and Hugh Grant’s dad —Captain James Grant — were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders. The second picture — taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image. We’d discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our Production Assistant on the film‘s grandad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance. The third image is of my dad and grandad. My granddad, Major Stewart Ritchie, died in 1940 in France in WW2. Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in defence and service of others. #RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday

See more of Hollywood's tributes to veterans and armed service members below:

My Dad Don Brinkley was a writer who served as a medic. When he got out of the Army he went right back to work writing for radio and TV shows like “Ben Casey MD “ and “Dr Kildare” and went on to create Hit TV Shows like “Medical Center” and “Trapper John MD”. But the transition isn’t always so seamless for our Vets. Many come home to face the stark realities of dealing with wounds, loss of limbs, and the debilitating PTSD. I think Veterans Day is the perfect day to give back to those who gave so much so bravely and selflessly. So here are a few ways I found to help, of course there are many other options but here’s a start ; Donate frequent flier miles, give a veteran a ride, write a letter or send a care package. A phone call can also make difference in the life of a veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Call 877-4AID-VET, or 877-424-3838, to be connected 24 hours a day, seven days a week with help at the VA. Help build homes for injured vets Homes for Our Troops builds specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans who have served in combat since Sept. 11, 2001. There are also programs like Pets for Vets Which pairs veterans with shelter animals, which can help veterans deal with PTSD and other emotional and physical injuries that can make it difficult to transition back to civilian life. So Let your actions today be your way of saying thank you 💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️✌🏼💙

