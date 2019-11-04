Another one of Reese Witherspoon's co-stars has joined Instagram!

Just a few weeks after Jennifer Aniston joined the social media platform, Matthew McConaughey decided he wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

While Aniston waited a few months after her 50th birthday to join Instagram, the Oscar winner activated his account the day he turned the big 5-0!

For his Instagram description, McConaughey calls himself: "Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert."

Skipping photos and going right to a video, McConaughey captioned his first post: "Officially McConaughey." In just a few hours, he already had over 24,000 followers.

In the video, the handsome actor, who is wearing a jean jacket, white T-shirt and backward hat, lays out what he wants to achieve on Instagram.

"When people come to my page, I want them to see me, but this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I'm a little bit nervous about it," he admits. "Quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, I just don't know if I want the dialogue."

McConaughey tells his fans that he hopes the messages he puts on Instagram will inspire and make his followers think. "Let's have some fun with it," he says. "Let's keep the high eye, not the low eye."

In addition to joining the world of social media, McConaughey kicked off his birthday weekend in Los Angeles with his partners at Wild Turkey, disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief, and a group of volunteers to cook, prepare and deliver BBQ meals to first responders battling the many fires in the L.A. area.

What a perfect moment to share on Instagram!

Rich Polk/Getty Images Wild Turkey

McConaughey will surely get some pointers about this brave new world from his famous friends, including his Ghosts of Girlfriends Past co-star, Jennifer Garner, and Mud co-star, Witherspoon, who are both pretty active on social media.

But will he be able to break Aniston's record for getting the most followers in the least amount of time? Here's what the Morning Show star had to say about breaking Instagram:

