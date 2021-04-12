Fashion

The Best Lingerie You Can Buy Online -- Calvin Klein, Free People, Aerie and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best lingerie
Target, Free People, Nordstrom

Sexy lingerie isn't just reserved for Valentine's Day. While super comfortable, everyday undergarment pieces are considered basic essentials, every woman should treat herself to some pretty lingerie.

To help you find the perfect lingerie that'll instantly make you feel confident and sexy, we've selected some of the most beautiful bra, underwear, lingerie set and robe styles that'll take your underwear drawer to the next level as new, special additions.

From a lace bralette to a silky slip dress, you're bound to find a style you love from our lineup of lingerie brand names like Calvin Klein, Free People, SKIMS, Fleur du Mal and more, featuring designs and details sure to catch your eye.

Shop the best lingerie you can buy online, below.

Le Petit Trou Elphie Underwire Bra and Agnes Brief
Le Petit Trou Elphie Underwire Bra and Agnes Brief
Free People
Le Petit Trou Elphie Underwire Bra and Agnes Brief
This black bra and matching brief lingerie set is anything but boring, thanks to the sultry and adorable details of mini hearts and ruffles.
BRA: $118 AT FREE PEOPLE
BRIEF: $75 AT FREE PEOPLE
In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise
In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise
Nordstrom
In Bloom by Jonquil Lace & Satin Chemise
A lace-and-satin chemise is a lingerie staple, especially if you like dresses. This romantic design from In Bloom by Jonquil looks way more expensive than it is, and it has adjustable straps and angular delicate lace panels.
$42 AT NORDSTROM
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Macy's
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
The Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette with logo band is an essential in the bra and underwear drawer whenever you want to wear something effortless and comfortable.
$28 AT MACY'S
URRU Satin Silk Robe
URRU Satin Silk Robe
Amazon
URRU Satin Silk Robe
A silky robe with lace trim to style with your favorite lingerie set. It has over 1,370 global ratings and a 4.4-star rating.
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
Boxer briefs can be sexy, too -- just look at this SKIMS stretch cotton design. And if you want to complete the look, pair them with a bralette!
$32 AT SKIMS
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Lunya
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Lunya's bestselling sleepwear tank and short set is made from 100% washable silk. The thermoregulating maintains your body temperature while you sleep and lounge.
$178 AT LUNYA
Fleur du Mal Luxe Stretch-Silk Satin Triangle Bra & Satin Briefs
Fleur du Mal Luxe Stretch-Silk Satin Triangle Bra & Satin Briefs
Net-a-Porter
Fleur du Mal Luxe Stretch-Silk Satin Triangle Bra & Satin Briefs
If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, Fleur du Mal is a top choice. We are obsessed with this gorgeous baby pink silk bra and silk cheeky undies with a flirty lace-up detail on the back.
BRA: $100 AT NET-A-PORTER
BRIEF: $65 AT NET-A-PORTER
Rene Rofe Plus Size Finest of All Garter Chemise Set
Rene Rofe Plus Size Finest of All Garter Chemise Set
Bare Necessities
Rene Rofe Plus Size Finest of All Garter Chemise Set
This show-stopping, special occasion set comes with a plunging sheer lace chemise with attached garter straps (no separate garter belt needed!) and a matching thong. 
$25 AT BARE NECESSITIES
Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra
Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra
Revolve
Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra
The Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra, made from Italian lace with botanical graphic, is a popular choice for its classic look.
$88 AT REVOLVE
Cosabella Never Say Never Comfy Thongs 3 Pack
Cosabella Never Say Never Comfy Thongs 3 Pack
Shopbop
Cosabella Never Say Never Comfy Thongs 3 Pack
Everyday underwear, but make it sexy. This set comes with three stretch lace mid-rise thong styles that boast comfort and a pretty look.
$72 AT SHOPBOP
Aerie Ribbed Firework Lace Longline Bralette
Aerie Ribbed Firework Lace Longline Bralette
American Eagle
Aerie Ribbed Firework Lace Longline Bralette
Aerie is the place to look for gorgeous lingerie styles for everyday wear. Our favorite is this bra top, which has a sheer lace back that looks like a ribbed tank from the front.
$40 AT AMERICAN EAGLE
Auden Plus Size Unlined Lace Bralette
Auden Plus Size Unlined Lace Bralette
Target
Auden Plus Size Unlined Lace Bralette
We love the unexpected green hue of this mesh-and-lace bra, adorned with feminine floral embroideries.
$18 AT TARGET

