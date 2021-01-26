The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

If you're going to buy lingerie, Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for it. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, for the eyes of someone special or for yourself, beautiful intimates are always a treat.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for this year's love day, ET Style has plucked chic, sultry styles that'll make the wearer feel utterly confident and gorgeous. Showstoppers include a Savage X Fenty floral lace teddy, a glamorous feather trim robe, a sheer dotted babydoll chemise and a silk sleepwear set that's flirtatious and comfortable.

In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for date night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats.

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below.

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit Amazon Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty. $75 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Free People Anything Goes Slip Set Free People Free People Anything Goes Slip Set This Free People sleepwear set comes with a silky soft open-back cami and floaty shorts. $60 AT FREE PEOPLE BUY NOW

Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette Aerie Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette A lace bralette with plunging neckline, removable pads, adjustable straps and U-shape back. It also has a mesh cleavage panel to help hold everything in. $28 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $40) BUY NOW

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit Nordstrom Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch. $48 AT NORDSTROM BUY NOW

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll Shopbop Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll Turn up the heat in this sheer dotted babydoll chemise by Only Hearts. $110 AT SHOPBOP BUY NOW

Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack Bare Necessities Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack Need to stock up your top drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the perfect shades of Valentine's Day red. $60 AT BARE NECESSITIES BUY NOW

Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe Meshki Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe Channel Victoria's Secret angel vibes for the special occasion in this glamorous feather trim robe from Meshki. $57 AT MESHKI BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black ASOS Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black A sexier version of the sporty Calvin Klein logo band bra. This delicate lace design has a special message, too. $41 AT ASOS BUY NOW

Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set Net-A-Porter Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, this Agent Provocateur embroidered tulle matching bra, thong and garter belt will elevate your lingerie drawer. BRA: $120; THONG: $70; BELT: $90 AT NAP BUY NOW

Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset Frederick's of Hollywood Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood. $28 AT FREDERICK'S (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

24 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love