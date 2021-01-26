Shopping

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

By ETonline Staff
If you're going to buy lingerie, Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for it. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, for the eyes of someone special or for yourself, beautiful intimates are always a treat.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for this year's love day, ET Style has plucked chic, sultry styles that'll make the wearer feel utterly confident and gorgeous. Showstoppers include a Savage X Fenty floral lace teddy, a glamorous feather trim robe, a sheer dotted babydoll chemise and a silk sleepwear set that's flirtatious and comfortable.

In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for date night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below. 

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON
Free People Anything Goes Slip Set
Free People Anything Goes Slip Set
Free People
Free People Anything Goes Slip Set
This Free People sleepwear set comes with a silky soft open-back cami and floaty shorts. 
$60 AT FREE PEOPLE
Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette
Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette
Aerie
Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette
A lace bralette with plunging neckline, removable pads, adjustable straps and U-shape back. It also has a mesh cleavage panel to help hold everything in. 
$28 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $40)
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.
$48 AT NORDSTROM
Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh and Lace Cheeky Panty
Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh & Lace Cheeky Panty
Lane Bryant
Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh and Lace Cheeky Panty
A red lingerie set never fails to look sexy. Opt for this Cacique balconette bra and cheeky cut-out underwear.
BRA: $57 AND UP AT LANE BRYANT
PANTY: $19 AT LANE BRYANT
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll
Only Hearts Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll
Shopbop
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll
Turn up the heat in this sheer dotted babydoll chemise by Only Hearts.
$110 AT SHOPBOP
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Bare Necessities
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Need to stock up your top drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the perfect shades of Valentine's Day red. 
$60 AT BARE NECESSITIES
Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe
meshki feather robe
Meshki
Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe
Channel Victoria's Secret angel vibes for the special occasion in this glamorous feather trim robe from Meshki.  
$57 AT MESHKI
Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black
Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black
ASOS
Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black
A sexier version of the sporty Calvin Klein logo band bra. This delicate lace design has a special message, too.
$41 AT ASOS
Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set
Agent Provocateur lingerie set
Net-A-Porter
Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set
If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, this Agent Provocateur embroidered tulle matching bra, thong and garter belt will elevate your lingerie drawer.
BRA: $120; THONG: $70; BELT: $90 AT NAP
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.
$28 AT FREDERICK'S (REGULARLY $70)

