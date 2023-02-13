Shopping

The 15 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive by Feb. 14

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Last-MInute Valentine's Day Gifts
There's no question that shopping for Valentine's Day is often easier said than done, especially when you wait until the last minute to purchase your V-Day gift.

Even though you're down to the wire, you still have options. There are your usual suspects: bouquets of roses via flower delivery, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, a chilled bottle of champagne or romantic jewelry. Of course, these timeless gifts will be foolproof options for any Valentine's Day if you have time to make it to the store. But if you want to go a different route in 2023, there's something to be said about getting something a little more personal to express your love. Even in a time crunch there are gifts around the web that can be shipped same day or delivered instantly to their email. 

So, if you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas to get your loved ones this year, or you want some options to keep in your back pocket for any special occasion, you've come to the right place. ET has pulled together its favorite instant, and almost instant, gift ideas that'll make it seem like you're a pro in presents.

Ahead, find the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that'll remind them that they're always first on your gift list. 

UrbanStems Valentine's Day Flowers
Urban Stems The Eros
UrbanStems
UrbanStems Valentine's Day Flowers

What's Valentine's Day without a gorgeous bouquet? Spoil your loved one with a bundle of roses from UrbanStems. Right now you can save 15% on your order with code ET15.

PRICES VARY
Kouchu Online Dating Lemongrass Sage Candle
Kouchu Online Dating Lemongrass Sage Candle
Amazon
Kouchu Online Dating Lemongrass Sage Candle

If you met on one of the many popular dating apps or back in the day on an online chat room, this fragrant candle will be a romantic and funny homage to how your love story began. Add it to your cart now and with overnight shipping, you can get it by tomorrow.

$23
Bonnie and Pop Valentines Gift Basket
Bonnie and Pop Valentines Gift Basket
Amazon
Bonnie and Pop Valentines Gift Basket

Filled with decadent treats like chocolate covered pretzels and truffles, this pink and gold tin can be shipped overnight to arrive in time for the most romantic day of the year. 

$36
Starbucks Gift Cards - Email Delivery
Starbucks Gift Cards - Email Delivery
Amazon
Starbucks Gift Cards - Email Delivery

We all know that person who can't live without their daily Starbucks. If that's who you happen to be shopping for, they will be over the moon with this generous gift. 

$25+
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry

Give them the perfect pout when they wear this TikkTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask that can be delivered on the same day.

$24
Darden Restaurants Gift Card
Darden Restaurants Gift Card
Amazon
Darden Restaurants Gift Card

The next date night is on you when you give them this restaurant gift card that works at Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and more delicious dinner spots.

$25+
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

We're not out of winter yet. Let your man stay warm in this adorable beanie that is available for same-day delivery. 

$20
Apple Gift Card
Apple Gift Card
Amazon
Apple Gift Card

The techie in your life can use this Apple gift card in the app store or use it to purchase some new Apple products.

$25+
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch

The traditional watch is an elegant wardrobe staple that can be worn for decades with proper upkeep. Show your Valentine how much you love them with this gorgeous timepiece from Michael Kors that's available for overnight shipping. 

$180$84
Ticketmaster Gift Card
Ticketmaster Gift Card
Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster Gift Card

Help them score concert and sports tickets with a Ticketmaster gift card.

$25+
Montblanc Star Walker Eau de Toilette
Montblanc Star Walker Eau de Toilette
Amazon
Montblanc Star Walker Eau de Toilette

Give them a signature scent this Valentine's Day with a rich fragrance from Montblanc. Order it quickly to secure the overnight shipping option.

$77
Subscription to Disney+
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Subscription to Disney+

If your sweetheart doesn't have a subscription to Disney+ yet, now's the time to get it! 

$8/MONTH$7/MONTH
FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS
Amazon eGift Card
Amazon eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon eGift Card

Really waiting last minute to buy your gift? Anyone can use (and appreciate) an Amazon gift card which can be delivered automatically to their email.

STARTING AT $25
Spa Luxetique Rose Bath Gift Basket
Spa Luxetique Rose Bath Gift Basket
Amazon
Spa Luxetique Rose Bath Gift Basket

GIve the gift of pampering by overnighting this adorable spa set that comes in a miniature bath tub. It's filled with self-care goodies like bath bombs, bubble bath, body butter and more. 

$30$25
WITH COUPON
The Bouqs Co.
Bouqs Valentine's Day
Bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

There's still time to get your partner a fresh bouquet of beautiful flowers. Be sure to order your flowers now so they arrive in time. 

PRICES VARY

