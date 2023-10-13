Reba McEntire has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift. The "Fancy" singer jokes in a new interview about her longtime "crush" on Travis Kelce as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him," McEntire cracks to TODAY.com. "Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

The legendary country star -- who is currently promoting her new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots -- doubles down that she's "so devastated" while referring to the tight end as her "boyfriend that cheated on" her.

In real life, McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020 -- and he's well versed in the singer's affinity for Kelce and his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, 'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend,'" McEntire joked. "I said, 'Rub it in.'"

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Swift caused a stir last month when she attended Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears, even sitting with his mother, Donna Kelce, throughout the matchup. Afterward, Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast what his mom and others thought about the pop star.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he said. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Rumors of a budding romance have followed the pair, with Swift turning up at two more of Kelce's recent games. She watched the Chiefs beat the New York Jets alongside some A-list pals on Oct. 1 and returned to Arrowhead Stadium to sit with Mama Kelce and Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, during Thursday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

