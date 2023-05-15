Reba McEntire Shares Why Now Is the 'Perfect' Time for Her to Join 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Reba McEntire couldn't be more excited to be officially joining The Voice as a season 24 coach!
NBC announced on Monday that the country music legend will officially be stepping in for departing coach Blake Shelton for the next season of the long-running singing competition, set to premiere this fall.
Reba will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers, joining veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.
The news comes after Reba served as the celebrity Mega Mentor for season 23, advising Blake Shelton and his fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall and Chance the Rapper -- and their team members ahead of the Knockout Rounds.
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Reba at The Voice's live semifinals on Monday night, where the singer and actress shared why now was the "perfect" time for her to join the show -- after turning it down when The Voice was first in development in 2011.
"The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]," she recalled. "They asked me to do it, and I turned it down."
"But I think timing is everything," Reba added. "It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."
"I call them kids because they're all younger than me," she continued with a laugh. "But I will be really excited to get it started."
So, did Blake know about her big secret ahead of time?
"Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it," Reba recalled. "I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it -- because they say he can't keep a secret."
It's a full-circle moment for Reba -- who not only served as Blake's Battle Round Advisor during the singing competition's very first season back in 2011 but previously revealed that she'd turned down an offer to become a coach on The Voice before it debuted.
In February, Reba told ET that after she turned down the offer as the show was being shopped around, the producers turned to Blake -- who stayed with the show for over 12 years. After his exit was announced, there was a question of whether or not she'd reconsider.
"Who could fill Blake's shoes?" Reba said at the time, playing coy with a smile.
The Voice season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
