Will third time be the charm for Reba McEntire? Well, that's up to her boyfriend.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the country icon was faced with fan callers wondering if she would ever tie the knot again.

"That would be up to him," she answered, referencing boyfriend Rex Linn. McEntire's reasoning? She's been down the aisle twice while he's never been married.

Added the singer, "If he wants to, that's totally up to him."

McEntire was previously married first to Charlie Battles for more than a decade. She was later married to Narvel Blackstock for 26 years, with whom she welcomed her son, Shelby.

While their romance began more recently, McEntire and Linn have known each other since 1991 when they worked together on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. While they stayed in touch over the years, their relationship turned romantic after they reunited on Young Sheldon in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. As the story goes according to McEntire, they went out to dinner and have been "inseparable ever since."

"You gotta find somebody that makes you laugh... Most important thing and I found that. It's priceless," she gushed.

It's clear McEntire isn't lacking some comedic chops, either. While playing a game on WWHL, the Voice coach broke out into an impromptu Cardi B impression. See it for yourself in the clip above!

