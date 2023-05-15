Holly Brand knows how to bring the house down!

The 22-year-old Mississippi native impressed coach Kelly Clarkson during Monday's semifinals and welcomed newly-announcedVoice coach Reba Entire to the show with one of her own songs.

Holly took the stage with stripped-down performance of Reba's single "Rumor Has It" that brought her coach to her feet.

"I didn't think it could get better than all the rehearsals," Kelly raced. "You're so gifted. You're one of those artists I love working with... You're such a competitor that it brings you to another level."

Niall Horan agreed, stating that "Reba would be very proud of that, for sure."

During the Playoff Rounds last week, Holly had Kelly in tears before she even took the stage -- her performance of "Bring on the Rain" by Jo Dee Messina made her brought her coach to near-hysterics just in rehearsals.

Following her show-stopping performance onstage, Kelly praised Holly for showing another facet of her talent with the emotional song.

"Obviously, your voice is ridiculous," she marveled. "You bring us to that place... That's a really cool thing, that few artists can do."

Niall Horan also praised Holly for going to a more emotional level, noting, "We haven't really seen that side of you."

"The first line that you sang made everybody sit up," Chance the Rapper agreed. "You have an amazing voice, great control. I do feel bad for Kelly, I didn't realize how stacked [her] team is!"

The Voice's two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

