Taylor Swift Is Not Performing at the 2024 GRAMMYs, Despite Reports

Despite reports on Sunday stating that Taylor Swift would be taking the stage at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, sadly, that is not the case.

ET has exclusively learned that the "Karma" singer, 34, will be in attendance at the Feb. 4 award show, however, she will not be performing as she has a quick turnaround before resuming her record-breaking Eras Tour on the other side of the world.

Swift -- whose album Midnights is nominated for six awards -- will quickly head out from the show and travel to Tokyo, Japan, where she will perform four back-to-back sold-out shows in the proceeding days.

The 12-time GRAMMY winner was on tour in Argentina when the nominations were announced in November. At the time, Swift took a moment to thank fans for helping her shatter records previously held by some of the music industry's top luminaries -- including herself.

"The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six GRAMMYS," she said, holding up six fingers and busting a move while seated at her moss-covered piano. "You're the best."

As far as other nominations are concerned, SZA leads the pack with nine GRAMMY nods, which are mostly for her 2022 album SOS. Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste and Lana Del Rey are among those competing in the major categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

For her part, Swift -- a 52-time nominee -- is in the running for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Hosted once again by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the 2024 GRAMMYs will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime users on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.

