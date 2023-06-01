Billy Joel to End Madison Square Garden Residency in 2024 After 150 Concerts
Olivia Rodrigo's Surprise Duet With Billy Joel at Madison Square…
Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Director at the Cannes Fi…
Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Interview Each Other (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné Says She Asked Past Dates to Sign a NDA Before 'Nau…
Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Fields Question From Trent Crimm at t…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Kevin Federline and Wife Victoria Prince Sued by Their Children’…
Randall Emmett Speaks Out About Upcoming Documentary and Calls O…
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline Aft…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…
Watch Sherri Shepherd's Wig Fall Off While Filming Talk Show
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva …
Who Is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's Girlfriend Pregnant With His 4…
Jill Dillard Says She Didn't Want to Address Duggar Family Scand…
Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence on Danny Masterson's Rape Allegati…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
'Barbie' Official Trailer No. 3
The Piano Man is bidding farewell to Madison Square Garden.
On Thursday, Billy Joel announced that he is ending his historic monthly residency at the iconic New York City venue in 2024. Following his final show, Joel will have played the venue 150 times.
"I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already," the 74-year-old singer said in a statement.
"I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, 'My God, I'm headlining Madison Square Garden.' Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it's not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It's hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here," he added.
Joel's team also reflected on the historic accomplishment via social media.
"10 years of Billy Joel! The greatest arena run of all time is coming to an end. The historic sold-out monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance," the tweet read.
Joel began his historic run in 2014, playing one show a month at the venue.
The "Uptown Girl" singer played his first show at the venue in 1978. In 2006, after playing 12 shows, Joel set the record for the most consecutive performances at the venue -- making him the first entertainer to reach this accomplishment. In honor of the moment, a banner that read "Joel -- 12" was hung from the rafters.
In 2013, the GRAMMY winner was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music entertainment franchise.
In 2015, Joel earned himself another banner when he broke his own record by playing 13 consecutive shows. And the same year, with his 65th lifetime show, he broke the record for the artist with the most lifetime performances, earning him another banner. In 2018, Joel played his 100th show at the venue.
Joel's final 10 shows will kick off on Oct. 20. The show will end July 2024 -- with the 150th performance.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Billy Joel Jokes He Has a Wooden Leg, But Not a Glass Eye at Concert
Billy Joel Seen Playing a Discarded Piano That Was Left on a Sidewalk