Billy Joel poked fun at himself while playing one of his monthly shows at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. Turning to the audience during a break between songs, Joel joked that fans "may be right" if they think he has a wooden leg, before assuring the crowd that his eyes are just fine.

The legendary rocker shared with the audience that while he has "a leaky eye" -- the result of one of his eyes not getting enough lubrication, he does not have a glass eye, despite what he says some of them may have heard.

The 73-year-old singer went on to play some of his biggest hits for the sold-out crowd, including a cover of The Beatles' "A Day in the Life," telling concertgoers that though he hadn’t written that song, he wishes he had.

Joel continued to be self-deprecating throughout the night, making light of his age while entertaining the audience.

Belting out his 1983 hit "An Innocent Man," Joel told the crowd that he wrote the song before his voice deepened with age. He also confessed that he wasn’t sure he’d be able to hit a certain high note anymore, saying, "You’ll know which one I’m talking about."

"This could be a cringefest," he warned before launching into the song.

Joel's Madison Square Garden residency began back in 2014, starting first as the "house band." The COVID-19 pandemic forced the GRAMMY winner to press pause on the performances, returning to the stage in Nov. 2021.

Joels' wooden leg isn't the only physical change he's sporting. Since making his triumphant return to the stage last year, Joel has debuted a slimmer physique, losing 50 pounds after having back surgery earlier that year.

RELATED CONTENT

Billy Joel Seen Playing a Discarded Piano That Was Left on a Sidewalk

Billy Joel, Alicia Keys and More Celebs Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week With Heartwarming Stories

Billy Joel's 3-Year-Old Daughter Joined Him On Stage For a Duet of 'Don't Ask Me Why'

Christie Brinkley Rocks a John Mellencamp Shirt At Ex-Husband Billy Joel's Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery