Miley Cyrus is officially a GRAMMY winner! On Sunday's 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old "Flowers" singer won her first-ever GRAMMY for Best Pop Solo Performance, beating out Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat.

The excitement from the massive achievement seemed to take a backseat to Cyrus' joy over having Mariah Carey present her with the award.

After Cyrus was announced as the winner, she made her way to the stage and decided that she wanted to stay by her side as she gave her acceptance speech.

"This MC is gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic," Cyrus gushed. "Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award, but I can't miss Mariah Carey."

Cyrus' night could get even bigger, as the singer, who stunned on the red carpet in a gold mesh dress, is nominated for five other awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

On top of that, Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, made GRAMMYs history with their respective nominations in the Record of the Year category.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

