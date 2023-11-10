Miley Cyrus Makes GRAMMYs History With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus made GRAMMYs history on Friday!

With Miley's Record of the Year nomination for her 2023 hit single, "Flowers," the father-daughter duo become just the third pair in history to achieve the honor -- Billy Ray has two ROTY nods so far, for 1992's "Achy Breaky Heart" and 2018's "Old Town Road" -- and they're in good company.

Frank Sinatra earned seven Record of the Year nominations over the course of his storied career, and his daughter, Nancy, scored one in 1967 for their collaboration, "Somethin' Stupid." Meanwhile, Nat King Cole had one nod in the category, for 1962's "Ramblin’ Rose," while his daughter, Natalie, earned one for their 1991 studio-assembled duet, "Unforgettable." (Nat wasn’t nominated that year, because his part in the song had been recorded many years earlier.)

This gives Miley and Billy Ray the distinction of being the first father-daughter duo to both earn Record of the Year nominations for their own individual songs -- not a duet with one another. It also marks a career milestone for Miley, as she scored her first nominations in the GRAMMYs' Big 4 General Field categories. Along with Record of the Year, "Flowers" was also nominated for Song of the Year, and Miley's 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation, was nominated for Album of the Year.

It's been a big year for the Cyrus family. Not only have they had professional successes, they've also added important new members to their extended brood.

Billy Ray tied the knot with new wife Firerose just last month, in an "ethereal celebration of love." The couple -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, before becoming musical collaborators -- got engaged in August 2022.

Their wedding came just two months after Billy Ray's ex, Miley's mother, Tish, married actor Dominic Purcell in an intimate Malibu ceremony where Miley served as maid of honor.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

RELATED CONTENT: