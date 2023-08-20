Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have tied the knot!

Tish, 56, wed the 53-year-old Prison Break actor in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California Saturday. In new photos from the affair, Tish's daughter, Miley, was by her side as the manager's maid of honor.

Her son, Trace, and daughter Brandi also appeared to have been a part of the wedding party.

As seen in the pics from the pair's wedding, Miley was stunning in a baby blue, one-shoulder dress as she carried a bouquet of white roses and baby's breath. The bride, meanwhile, wore a long white gown with a matching veil. Purcell was a tad bit more casual, wearing black slacks and a short-sleeve white shirt.

The ground beneath their feet was covered in white petals as wedding guests were gathered opposite the pool to witness the ceremony. Backgrid Backgrid The couple's wedding comes just four months after they announced their engagement and less than a year after the pair went public with their relationship in November 2022.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," the Sorry We're Stoned host wrote in an Instagram post announcing their engagement in April. The sweet announcement led with a close-up of her hands showing off her rock, as the actor wraps his arms around her waist.

The next pic sees Tish and Purcell in pure bliss as they show off a little PDA for the camera.

The pair officially confirmed their relationship in January, when they stepped out to celebrate the new year at Miley's New Year's Eve party.

Showing off some PDA, the pair posed together on the carpet, and Tish shared the moment with her Instagram followers.

"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let’s go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful @alexandrevauthier @bradleykennethstyle @jameskaliardos @bobrecine @vijatm," Tish captioned photos from the event on her Instagram.

The wedding comes over a year after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. Billy Ray has since moved on with singer, Firerose. The pair announced their engagement in November 2022.

In addition to Miley, 30, son, Trace, 33, and daughter Brandi, 36 -- whom Tish shares with ex Baxter Neal Helson -- Tish and Billy are parents to Noah, 22, and Braison, 28. Billy Ray also has a 30-year-old son, Christopher Cody, with Kristin Luckey.

