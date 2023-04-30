Tish Cyrus Engaged to 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
She said yes!
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are engaged. On Saturday, the 55-year-old shared the news with her Instagram followers.
"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," the Sorry We're Stoned host wrote. The sweet announcement led with a close-up of her hands showing off her rock, as the actor wraps his arms around her waist.
In the next pic, Cyrus and Purcell, 53, are in pure bliss as they show off a little PDA for the camera.
Prior to the engagement reveal, Cyrus took to her Instagram to celebrate her man's smoking milestone.
"Mr Grumpy 😍 He’s down to 2 a day! Super proud! PSA…. Don’t start…EVER! @dominicpurcell," she wrote next to a picture of the actor smoking while on the phone.
On his account, the Blade: Trinity actor shared a picture cuddled up with his lady.
"Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely , I’m a lucky bastard. She’s the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus ❤️🌊🏄♂️," he wrote next to the image.
The news comes three months after Purcell and Cyrus confirmed their relationship. In January, Cyrus shared a romantic picture, featuring her man on her Instagram Story. Days later, the couple stepped out to celebrate the new year at Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party.
Showing off some PDA, the pair posed together on the carpet, and Cyrus shared the moment with her Instagram followers.
"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let’s go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful @alexandrevauthier @bradleykennethstyle @jameskaliardos @bobrecine @vijatm," Tish captioned photos from the event on her Instagram.
The pair first hinted at their romance in November.
Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.
In addition to their 30-year-old daughter, Miley, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are parents to Noah Cyrus, 22, Braison Cyrus, 28, Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35. Billy Ray also has a 30-year-old son, Christopher Cody, with Kristin Luckey.
