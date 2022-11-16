Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating.

The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram.

But on Wednesday, Cyrus -- who split from ex Tish Cyrus after 28 years of marriage in April -- confirmed the news of their engagement to People, saying of Firerose, "She's the real deal."

So who is Firerose? How did she and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer meet? How long have they been dating? ET is breaking down the burgeoning romance and taking a look at the songstress.



Firerose Was Born in Australia

According to her website, Firerose was born in Sydney, and raised by her parents -- who are "symphony musicians." The "New Day" songstress attended the Newtown School for the Performing Arts in Sydney, from which she graduated and soon after moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career.



Firerose Has Been Making Music Since Childhood

The songstress says she's had a "lifelong passion for songwriting" that has been burning inside her "since the time she could literally talk and breathe."

"Coming home from grade school, she would pen tunes about her day, and felt that music was the meaning of life," explains the bio on the singer's website.

The singer shared, "I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music, and helping people up with a song I wrote gives everything so much meaning. I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly."



Firerose Has a Wide Array of Influences

In her bio, the songstress says she's been impacted and moved by an eclectic range of talented artists who have helped her find her own sound. Her influences include, "Sia, Shania Twain, Alanis Morisette and Australian rock bands like Powderfinger, INXS and Silverchair."



Firerose and Billy Ray Met on the Set of 'Hannah Montana'

Billy Ray spoke recounted his story of first meeting Firerose, in an interview with People, and revealed that their paths first crossed on the set of Hannah Montana, the TV series he starred in with his daughter, Miley Cyrus.

"I loved doing that show," he says of the Disney Channel program, which ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. "There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

After Firerose petted Billy Ray's dog, she told him she'd had an audition that day for a part she did not get. He decided to step in and put her in touch with producers and other executives he knew.

"I think she met a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers. And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends," Billy Ray shared.



They Reconnected to Collaborate

Years after their first met, the pair reconnected and in July 2021, they released their duet, "New Day," together. This is also when they began to share romantic feelings.

"We began sharing music, and it just evolved," Billy Ray said of their relationship. However, they've both said their romance did not overlap with Billy Ray's relationship with Tish.

While Tish filed for divorce this past April, it was noted in the filing that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.



They Got Engaged in August

While they only confirmed the news in November, Firerose and Billy Ray actually got engaged in August, after Firerose moved to live with Cyrus on his farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose told People. The singer also picked out a diamond and designed her own ring. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

