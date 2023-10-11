Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose in an 'Ethereal Celebration of Love'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are husband and wife!

The couple shared their happy news in a sweet Instagram post after tying the knot on Tuesday in an "ethereal celebration of love."

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they captioned the post, which features the happy couple embracing on a mountaintop.

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

The couple -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, before becoming musical collaborators -- got engaged in August 2022.

They opened up about their relationship in an interview with Good Morning America in August, just a few days after Billy Ray's ex-wife, Tish, also remarried -- tying the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose said of her and Billy Ray's romance. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

"It's kind of like peanut butter and jelly," Billy Ray added of his and Firerose's musical and personal collaborations. "I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician."

Billy Ray previously told People that his and Firerose's collaborative relationship "evolved" from "musical soulmates to soulmates," calling their connection a "happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

