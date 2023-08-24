Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose made their red carpet debut as a couple!

On Wednesday, the musical duo -- who got engaged in 2022 -- walked their first red carpet together at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors (ACM) in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the outing, Billy Ray rocked a straw cowboy hat and a black denim jacket that he wore with black pants and a relaxed black shirt.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

For her part, Firerose coordinated in black distressed jeans and a black shirt. Adding her own flare, the Aussie songstress wore a bedazzled jacket and black cowgirl hat, completing the outfit with a pair of cowgirl boots.

The future bride and groom later took the stage with Travis Denning.

Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, confirmed their engagement to People in 2022. At the time, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told the publication, "She's the real deal."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Firerose and Billy Ray's outing came just days after his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, wed Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. The intimate ceremony was held in Malibu, California. For the occasion, Tish had daughters Miley and Brandi Cyrus by her side as bridesmaids.

The bride, meanwhile, wore a long white gown with a matching veil. Dominic was a bit more casual, wearing black slacks and a short-sleeve white shirt.

Tish's son Trace was also in attendance. Noticeably absent was Tish's other children Noah and Braison Cyrus -- whom she shares with Billy Ray. The younger Cyrus siblings shared snaps on social media of their time together over the weekend, spurring speculation online about potential conflict between Tish and her kids.

A source told ET, "There is no family drama between Tish, Noah, and Braison."

"They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding," the source added.

Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years, during which time they split up and filed for divorce three times, reconciling repeatedly until Tish's final filing in April 2022. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms His Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose

Miley, Noah and Billy Ray Do 'Carpool Karaoke' With the Whole Cyrus Family -- Watch! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery