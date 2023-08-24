Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut Days After Tish Cyrus' Wedding
ET’s Time With Billy Ray Cyrus Through the Years (Flashback)
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Over 'Pamper Booty' Comment
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
*NSYNC Reunion?! What We Know About the Band's Unexpected Return…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Recalls Blow-Out Fight With Hi…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
Priscilla Presley Recalls Final Moments With Lisa Marie and Addr…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele and Yohan Visit a Fertility Clinic ( Ex…
Angelina Jolie's New Middle Finger Tattoos: Why Fans Are Specula…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose made their red carpet debut as a couple!
On Wednesday, the musical duo -- who got engaged in 2022 -- walked their first red carpet together at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors (ACM) in Nashville, Tennessee.
For the outing, Billy Ray rocked a straw cowboy hat and a black denim jacket that he wore with black pants and a relaxed black shirt.
For her part, Firerose coordinated in black distressed jeans and a black shirt. Adding her own flare, the Aussie songstress wore a bedazzled jacket and black cowgirl hat, completing the outfit with a pair of cowgirl boots.
The future bride and groom later took the stage with Travis Denning.
Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, confirmed their engagement to People in 2022. At the time, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told the publication, "She's the real deal."
Firerose and Billy Ray's outing came just days after his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, wed Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. The intimate ceremony was held in Malibu, California. For the occasion, Tish had daughters Miley and Brandi Cyrus by her side as bridesmaids.
The bride, meanwhile, wore a long white gown with a matching veil. Dominic was a bit more casual, wearing black slacks and a short-sleeve white shirt.
Tish's son Trace was also in attendance. Noticeably absent was Tish's other children Noah and Braison Cyrus -- whom she shares with Billy Ray. The younger Cyrus siblings shared snaps on social media of their time together over the weekend, spurring speculation online about potential conflict between Tish and her kids.
A source told ET, "There is no family drama between Tish, Noah, and Braison."
"They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding," the source added.
Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years, during which time they split up and filed for divorce three times, reconciling repeatedly until Tish's final filing in April 2022. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms His Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose
Related Gallery