Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are grateful for their love. The engaged couple appeared on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, and, after performing their new single, "Plans," gushed about their relationship to Lara Spencer.

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose said of her and Billy Ray's romance. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

"It's kind of like peanut butter and jelly," Billy Ray added of his and Firerose's musical and personal collaborations. "I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician."

The pair met on the set of Hannah Montana. They musically teamed up for the first time in July 2021 with the release of their duet, "New Day."

Billy Ray previously told People that his and Firerose's collaborative relationship "evolved" from "musical soulmates to soulmates," calling their connection a "happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

The pair got engaged in August 2022.

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce last year. The former couple shares Noah Cyrus, 23, Braison Cyrus, 29, Miley Cyrus, 30, Trace Cyrus, 34, and Brandi Cyrus, 36. Billy Ray also has a 31-year-old son, Christopher Cody, with Kristin Luckey.

Just as Billy Ray has moved on romantically, Tish has too. She announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in April, and the pair tied the knot four months later. Miley served as her mom's made of honor, while Brandi and Trace were also in attendance.

Though Noah and Braison weren't on hand for the nuptials, a source told ET that "there is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison."

"They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding," the source said, before adding that Miley "was glad to be there" for Tish.

