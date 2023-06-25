Lana Del Rey Sings 'Video Games' After Glastonbury Set Cut Short Due to Late Arrival
A missed curfew didn't stop Lana Del Rey's music!
On Saturday, the "Summertime Sadness" singer headlined the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival and had her set cut short, after arriving 30 minutes late to the stage.
The 38-year-old singer was scheduled to take the stage at 10:30 pm, per the festival's website but took the stage 30 minutes later. According to The Guardian, Lana told the crowd that her hair was the reason for the delay.
"I was so f*****g late that I am about to rush this set to death," she told the crowd. "If they cut power, I’m super f*****g sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."
The power on Lana's performance was cut promptly at midnight. Still, that didn't stop her from giving the fans what they came for. Before exiting, the singer spoke to the crowd and asked them if they would join her in finishing "Video Games," which she was performing as the sound was cut.
Excited fans belted the words back to the performer who held the microphone in her hand, before she was escorted away by security.
Lana's performance at Glastonbury comes almost a month after she performed his first full concert since 2019. Last month, the "Pretty When You Cry" singer took the stage at the MITA festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Bringing the drama, Lana donned a blonde wig -- channeling Marilyn Monroe -- and a black dress suit. Around the third song, Lana changed into a floral dress and let her natural dark tresses flow for the rest of the performance.
During her comeback performance, the musician premiered the live versions of various songs from her latest album, Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, including "Candy Necklace," "A&W," and "The Grants."
Lana also performed "Bartender" from her album, Norman F*****g Rockwell, and did the first live performance of "Flipside" from Ultraviolence. Fans didn't get a chance to hear her Taylor Swift collaboration, "Snow On the Beach" live, as she did not include it in the 16-song set.
