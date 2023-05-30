Lana Del Rey Gives First Full Concert in Over Three Years
Lana Del Rey has officially kicked off sad girl summer!
On Saturday, the "Pretty When You Cry" singer took the stage at the MITA festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Bringing the drama, Lana donned a blonde wig -- channeling Marilyn Monroe -- and a black dress suit. Around the third song, Lana changed into a floral dress and let her natural dark tresses flow for the rest of the performance.
During her set, the 37-year-old musician premiered the live versions of various songs from her latest album, Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, including "Candy Necklace," "A&W," and "The Grants."
Lana also performed Bartender from her album, Norman F*****g Rockwell, and did the first live performance of "Flipside" from Ultraviolence. Fans didn't get a change to hear her Taylor Swift collaboration, "Snow On the Beach" live, as she did not include it in the 16-song set.
MITA marked her first time performing a big set since 2019. Fans can expect to see more of Lana as she continues to hit the festival circuit with performances at All Things Go in Columbia, Maryland, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, Festival D’été de Québec in Canada, and Outside lands in San Francisco, California.
In March, ET spoke to Lana during Billboard's Women in Music where she opened up about being honored with the Visionary Award.
"I think just to be able to be in touch with that gut instinct that creates a clear path to make sure that you're always doing what you feel is the right thing to do," Del Rey told ET's Deidre Behar about receiving the honor. "Doesn't matter if it's with singing -- or just everyday life. Just gotta do what makes you happy."
