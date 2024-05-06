Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian Pose Together at 2024 Met Gala

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian were all smiles while posing together on the carpet of the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening.

The "Diet Mountain Dew" singer, 38, and reality TV star, 43, took a brief pause from climbing up the daunting steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art to snap a photo with each other and chat before heading into the famed affair.

The pair even stopped to talk with Vogue hosts La La Anthony about their respective looks -- a cinched-waist John Galliano couture dress for Kardashian and Alexander McQueen for Rey -- as well as the inspiration for the show-stopping ensembles.

"I guess it was this idea of mother nature but the slightly more sinister aspects," Rey told the outlet of her dress, which was embellished with dark brown branches and a canopy that draped over her head and the top part of the gown.

While she was in a rush to get into the event, the singer -- fresh off headlining performances at Coachella -- told ET's Rachel Smith about her "very architectural" costume, specifically her interesting choice of shoes, which she said were incredibly comfortable.

"That's why I picked them, they are perfect," Red said of her heels, which resembled animal hooves.

The theme for the annual event was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which went hand-in-hand with the dress code, "The Garden of Time," first announced in February. According to the museum, the dress code is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title.

For her own part, Kardashian shocked the crowd by showing up in a silver dress with a sheer bottom half complete with a leaf-like fringe and a metallic bodysuit that cinched her waist tightly. She finished the look with a gray shawl, which she wore off one shoulder while walking the carpet.

Earlier in the night, The Kardashians star spoke with Vogue about her jaw-dropping appearance and explained the inspiration for her own outfit.

"This is like -- what did we say -- [I] had the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work," she said, laughing. "And my hair is all messed up."

While some may have been confused by what seems to be an unlikely pairing -- especially considering Lana's close friendships with Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff -- others will remember this isn't the first time that the singer and the mogul have come together. Back in January, the "Summertime Sadness" crooner appeared in Kim's Valentine's Day collection for SKIMS.

At the time, Lana -- who sported several gorgeous slip dresses and lingerie pieces for the campaign -- shared her reasoning behind signing on to star in the ad from Kardashian and her company. In an Instagram post, she shared snaps from the photoshoot and expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to work on the campaign.

"Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun," she said in a release. "I hope you love it as much as I do."

