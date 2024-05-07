See Ariana Grande Light Up Met Gala Stage From Inside the Event

Ariana Grande got the 2024 Met Gala guests moving with a colorful performance on Monday night.

The "yes, and?" songstress was seen inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an iridescent green and purple-hued ensemble which featured a fitted bodice underneath a loose-fitting, sheer overlay with full-length gloves. While she ditched her ethereal Loewe gown from the red carpet, she kept the handmade 3-D wings affixed to her face.

Vogue shared snippets of Grande's surprise set on social media, which included her hits "7 Rings," "Into You" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

The outlet notes that Grande included some sweet fairytale tributes within her show, opening with "Once Upon a Dream" from the 1959 Disney classic, Sleeping Beauty. A fitting choice, offering a wink to this year's Met Gala theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Vogue also reports that Grande's performance featured 30 dancers and members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir.

The 30-year-old star was joined by her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, to close out the show. The duo chose to put their own spin on Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's 1998 hit, "When You Believe," which was featured in Disney's The Prince of Egypt soundtrack and won the Oscar for Best Song at the 71st Academy Awards.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The duo hit the red carpet hand-in-hand earlier that evening, perfectly embodying the "Garden of Time" dress code. For her part, Erivo chose a custom Thom Browne ensemble that was covered in pink rose petals.

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith from the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Erivo shared the inspiration behind her stunning outfit, saying it was "almost like running through the garden and all the petals are falling."

She added: "We have critters and bugs in my nails, all over the place, and it's sort of like the way in which time sort of serves the Earth and the flowers and all of that."

Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

"I'm so proud of her. I'm really, really, really proud of her," Erivo told ET of Grande. "I'm proud of both of us together."

As the two actresses get ready for the Nov. 27 release of their highly anticipated film, Erivo said she's looking forward to viewers seeing "the relationship that these two women have." Erivo and Grande star as Elphaba and Galinda, respectively, in the film.

