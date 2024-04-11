Reunited and it feels so good! The Wicked cast was together again for CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, with Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater cozying up for a sweet selfie moment with their co-stars.

"Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family! 🌈🧙🏼‍♂️🔮💚✨ @wickedmovie," Jeff Goldblum captioned a carousel of images on Instagram. In the first shot, Goldblum snaps a mirror pic as he stands behind Grande. The "Yes, And?" singer puckers her lips in a kissy face as she and Slater lean their faces together. To their left are Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh.

Grande gushed over the moment, commenting, "my heart !!!!!!!!!"

Slater chimed in with kind words for Goldblum, writing, "You are singular and incredible."

The cast appeared to be floating on cloud nine for their big day of promo. In another shot, Grande and Bailey look off camera at something in amazement while Goldblum flashes a big grin for the camera. Goldblum rounded out the post with a happy snap alongside a smiling Erivo.

Grande and Erivo -- who star as Glinda and Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical -- held hands on stage at Caesars Palace on Wednesday to introduce an extended featurette of footage from the film. In their remarks to the audience, Erivo acknowledged that the actresses are now bonded for life.

"Thank goodness," Grande sweetly replied.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo speak onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - David Becker/WireImage

A source recently told ET that following Grande's big month -- which saw the release of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, and official divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez -- Slater has been by her side.

"Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source told ET. "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

According to the source, the songstress and the Broadway star are looking ahead to more moments together.

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source added. "Things have been getting more serious."

Wicked: Part 1 releases on Nov. 27, 2024 and Wicked: Part 2 is slated to debut in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, Goldblum stars as the infamous Wizard while Slater portrays the tragic Boq in the musical adaptation.

