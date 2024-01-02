Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Get Matching 'Wicked' Tattoos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made their friendship permanent with some matching Wicked tattoos!

The co-stars and friends got some particularly appropriate ink on their hands, which commemorated the bond they forged while filming their upcoming big screen adaption of Wicked.

Grande -- who stars as Galinda/Glinda, the Good Witch -- took to her Instagram story earlier this week to share a few glimpses at their matching tattoos.

Both she and Erivo -- who stars as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West -- got the words "For Good" written in a sort of vintage typewriter font on the palms of their hands.

This, of course, is a tribute to Glinda and Elphaba's famous duet, "For Good," which comes toward the end of the production and is one of the most beloved songs from the musical.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Meanwhile, Erivo took to her Instagram story as well, sharing a photo of another matching tattoo the pair apparently got, which depicts a poppy flower along the side of their hands.

In the original Wizard of Oz, poppies play a significant role when the Wicked Witch uses magic to conjure a poppy field, causing Dorothy and her dog Toto to fall asleep into a magic, fatal slumber until rescued by their intrepid companions.

Cynthia Erivo/Instagram

The Wicked adaptation is scheduled to be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release on Nov. 27, 2024, while Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: