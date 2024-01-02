Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Get Matching 'Wicked' Tattoos

The 'Wicked' witches cemented their bond through body art.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made their friendship permanent with some matching Wicked tattoos!
The co-stars and friends got some particularly appropriate ink on their hands, which commemorated the bond they forged while filming their upcoming big screen adaption of Wicked.
Grande -- who stars as Galinda/Glinda, the Good Witch -- took to her Instagram story earlier this week to share a few glimpses at their matching tattoos.
Both she and Erivo -- who stars as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West -- got the words "For Good" written in a sort of vintage typewriter font on the palms of their hands.
This, of course, is a tribute to Glinda and Elphaba's famous duet, "For Good," which comes toward the end of the production and is one of the most beloved songs from the musical.
Meanwhile, Erivo took to her Instagram story as well, sharing a photo of another matching tattoo the pair apparently got, which depicts a poppy flower along the side of their hands.
In the original Wizard of Oz, poppies play a significant role when the Wicked Witch uses magic to conjure a poppy field, causing Dorothy and her dog Toto to fall asleep into a magic, fatal slumber until rescued by their intrepid companions.
The Wicked adaptation is scheduled to be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release on Nov. 27, 2024, while Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.
RELATED CONTENT: