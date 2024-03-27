Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are so into supporting each other!

A source tells ET that following Grande's massive month -- which saw the release of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, and official divorce from ex-husband, Dalton Gomez -- Slater has been by her side.

"Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source tells ET. "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

According to the source, the "Yes, And?" singer and the Broadway star are looking ahead to more moments together.

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source adds. "Things have been getting more serious."

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that Grande's three-year marriage with Gomez was officially dissolved by a judge. With the divorce official, the terms of their settlement from October officially went into effect. Per their agreement, the GRAMMY-winning singer will pay Gomez a one-time payment of $1,250,000 and turn over half the proceeds of their shared home in Los Angeles. In addition, Grande will pay $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, have been linked since July 2023, the same month that ET confirmed that the singer split from Gomez. Around the same time, TMZ reported that Slater had filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

At the time, a source told ET that the Wicked co-stars began dating after their respective splits.

Over the course of their months-long romance, Grande and Slater have largely remained out of the public eye. Grande has showed her support for her beau as she attended opening night of Spamalot in November. Grande had also previously attended an early performance of the Broadway show on Halloween night.

Prior to that, Slater and Grande were also spotted together backstage at Gutenberg! The Musical! around the same time they posed with the show's stars, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. They attended the show with Slater's Spamalot co-star, Michael Urie.

In January, a separate source told ET that the "Baby I" singer and Slater have a "natural connection."

"Ariana and Ethan are spending more and more time together. They have become more comfortable with the idea of their relationship being more public. Things are positive and they’re very close. They have a natural connection. There’s no pressure to be anyone that they’re not. They’re focused on the here and now and excited to continue to see where their relationship goes and watch it blossom."

