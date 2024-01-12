Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are still going strong.

A source tells ET that the romance between the singer and Broadway star is growing stronger, with the couple becoming more comfortable with the public aspect of their relationship. Described as having a "natural connection," the two are focused on the present and excited about the future of their blossoming love.

The insider shared, "Ariana and Ethan are spending more and more time together. They have become more comfortable with the idea of their relationship being more public. Things are positive and they’re very close. They have a natural connection. There’s no pressure to be anyone that they’re not. They’re focused on the here and now and excited to continue to see where their relationship goes and watch it blossom."

December marked a significant step for the couple as they were spotted having dinner in New York City, accompanied by Ariana's father, Ed Butera. Pictures obtained by ET captured the Wicked movie co-stars jumping out of a black SUV and heading into a local Italian restaurant. The cozy outing with Grande's father further emphasized the couple's growing connection.

During their recent outing a few days before Christmas, Ariana, 30, sported a mini skirt, black cardigan, sheer tights, and fuzzy cuffs along with a hat. Ethan, 31, opted for an all-black athletic ensemble, including Nike tennis shoes and a North Face jacket. Butera, 65, joined them in wearing all black and even made a playful finger pinch gesture, later featured in Grande's Instagram Story.

In October, a source told ET that the couple is "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

"Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source said. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

The source added that Slater, who shares a son with his ex, is "invested in developing his relationship with Ariana and her family" as he continues to be "a hands-on dad."

"Ariana's family is of course, protective of her," the source noted, "but as long as she is happy and treated well, they will continue to support their relationship."

A source confirmed to ET in July that Grande and Dalton Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

Around the same time, TMZ reported that Slater had filed for divorce from his wife of five years while another source reiterated to ET that Grande and Slater started dating after both had split from their respective spouses.

Following the divorce news, Jay gave an exclusive quote to Page Six, calling her family "collateral damage" in Slater and Grande's new romance.

"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay said. "My family is just collateral damage."

Since their relationship began, the couple has been spotted out and about numerous times, including in November when Grande showed up to opening night of Spamalot to support Slater. Grande had also previously attended an early performance of the show on Halloween night.

Grande and Slater were also spotted together backstage at Gutenberg! The Musical! around the same time they posed with the show's stars, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. They attended the show with Slater's Spamalot co-star, Michael Urie.

