Ariana Grande is reflecting on what she describes as "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years" of her life.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, the singer opened up about the highs and lows she experienced throughout the year, sharing her thoughts on personal growth, artistic fulfillment, and the challenges of being in the public eye.

"There were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings," Grande expressed in her post. She went on to describe the profound impact the year had on her, stating, "I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me."

Despite facing what she referred to as "unfathomably hard" moments, Grande highlighted the joy and pride she felt in her work. The artist acknowledged the privilege of collaborating with "brilliant, beautiful souls," learning from each experience and cherishing every moment. She expressed gratitude for the projects she was a part of and the people she encountered along the way. Grande famously filmed the Wicked movie adaptation in London this year.

However, the GRAMMY-winning singer also revealed the challenges of being in the public eye, expressing a deep sense of being misunderstood by those who don't truly know her. Grande candidly addressed the impact of rumors and assumptions, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and understanding.

"I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life," Grande wrote.

A source confirmed to ET in July that Grande and Dalton Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

Around the same time, TMZ reported that Grande’s now-boyfriend, Ethan Slater, had filed for divorce from his wife of five years, while another source reiterated to ET that Grande and Slater started dating after both had split from their respective spouses. The new couple met on the set of Wicked.

In her social media post, the performer credited her sense of security and strength to the support of her loved ones, including friends, family, and fans. Grande expressed feeling tightly held and fiercely protected by those who truly understand her, enabling her to navigate challenges with confidence and grace.

As the year comes to a close, Grande shared her hopes for the future, stating, "I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not." She concluded her heartfelt message by expressing gratitude for the depth of emotions she experienced in the past year and extended love to her fans, wrapping them in a "cocoon of love" as they enter the new year.

"I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger, all at once," Grande shared, offering a message of resilience and self-love. In closing, she wished her followers a very happy and healthy new year, leaving them with words of encouragement: "If you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. Take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved. I cannot wait for next year. :)"

