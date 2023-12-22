Ariana Grande's cute Christmas ornament may be a reference to her beau. On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo roundup of her recent adventures, and included one pic that got fans' attention.

The photo in question is of Grande's Christmas tree, which features an ornament in the shape of a container of SPAM. The funny decoration is of note as Grande's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Spamalot.

It's no surprise that Grande is making her support for Slater known. Last month, the singer, who got divorced from Dalton Gomez earlier this year, stepped out for the first preview performance of the Broadway musical. Weeks later, she attended the show again, this time for its opening night.

Back in October, a source gave ET an update on Grande and Slater's romance, following her split with Gomez and his divorce from Lilly Jay. According to the source, the couple is "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

"Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source said. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

The source added that Slater, who shares a son with his ex, is "invested in developing his relationship with Ariana and her family" as he continues to be "a hands-on dad."

"Ariana's family is of course, protective of her," the source noted, "but as long as she is happy and treated well, they will continue to support their relationship."

