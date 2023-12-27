Ariana Grande Cries in the Studio While Making New Music

The light is coming in 2024... if you are a fan of Ariana Grande, hoping for a new album.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old songstress seemingly confirmed that her latest album, dubbed "AG7" by fans, is arriving in the new year by sharing a series of grabs on Instagram -- including one of her with tears in her eyes -- hinting at the new release.

"See you next year ♡," the Wicked actress wrote in the post's caption.

The first photo in the carousel shows a slew of Polaroid selfies on a floor along with more than a dozen tags of friends and collaborators. The second slide includes a lipstick tube from her r.e.m. beauty line along with the message "see you next year."

Among the other photos and videos included in the carousel are a screengrab from a FaceTime session, a video of her mom, Joan Grande, dancing along to what fans speculated might be an unreleased song -- due to the audio on the clip being removed -- a grab of a recording studio and one where the singer has tears running down her face as she signals a thumbs up to the camera.

The final slide from the post is a video showing the singer and actress lying on a couch underneath a blanket as someone asks her if it's "almost the last day of album."

"I'm so tired. I'm so happy -- I'm grateful," she says while wiping away tears and laughing. "I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons, I can't move, it's impossible."

Fans soon after flooded the comments with high praise and excitement for the upcoming album and her other upcoming project, the movie musical adaptation of Wicked, which is slated to release late next year.

"ag7 and wicked: part 1 in the same year?!? we couldn’t be happier, literally! 🫧" one fan responded in the comment section.

"she’s back," another wrote.

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for the Hairspray Live! alum, who stars as Glinda in Jon Chu's film adaptation of the Broadway smash hit. The pop singer will dance onto the silver screen alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and Jeff Goldblum.

Also in the cast is Ariana's rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater, whom she met while filming the movie musical in England.

The pair were recently spotted alongside Grande's father, Ed Butera, entering a NYC Italian restaurant. The "Side to Side" singer previously was seen attending opening night of Slater's Broadway musical, Spamalot, after going to an early preview of the revival.

RELATED CONTENT: