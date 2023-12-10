Mariah Carey had a very special Christmas surprise!

On Saturday, during the New York City stop of her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas was joined by Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in Madison Square Garden. The occasion, the first live performance of the trio's holiday single, "Oh Santa!."

The three vocal powerhouses were in full force as they belted out the single, which debuted in 2020 during Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

All the ladies were on theme for the moment. Hudson wore a black feathered mini dress, while Grande -- who is still sporting her ice blonde tresses -- wore a festive red number. Carey dazzled in a shiny silver dress -- which was one of her many looks from the evening.

Following the performance, Carey took to social media to give a special thanks to both Grande and Hudson.

"Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels @arianagrande @iamjhud join me on stage tonight @thegarden for our song “Oh Santa! (Remix)” 🎅🏻☃️🎄❤️❤️❤️

📸 @kevinmazur," she captioned a photo from the evening.

Grande, 30, took to her Instagram Story to thank Carey for giving her the space to perform.

"I love you queen @mariahcarey thank you for this incredibly special moment," Grande wrote.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande also took to her story to prove that she's still in Wicked mode.

"You can take the girl out of Oz but...," the "One Last Time" singer wrote over a shared photo of her kicking up her leg while showing off her ruby shoes -- that were the perfect match to her outfit.

Carey has been on the road spreading holiday cheer with her festive show since November.

Ahead of the show's kick-off, Carey spoke to ET and teased what her Lambs have to look forward to.

"We start with the Sugar Plum Fairy and go all the way through many holiday hymns and the regular holiday songs, and then some of my songs that I haven't done in a while," she divulged noting that said tunes are some of her "other big hit songs."

As for the looks, the 54-year-old said fans should be ready to see them all.

"It's fun to put those kinds of looks together because it's a holiday-themed concert, but again, it's also doing my own records that are not holiday-themed, so you kind of get to mix and match with the wardrobe and all the things," she shared.

Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All wraps on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

RELATED CONTENT: